PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a social media threat that was directed towards Desert Vista High School in Ahwatukee Monday morning.
Officials with the Tempe Union High School District sent an email out to parents, telling them they were made aware of the threat.
At this time, Phoenix police officers are currently on campus.
"At this time, we ask that you not come to the school to take your child out of class. We understand that this can be scary for parents but know that the safety of your child is our top priority," school officials said in a statement.
The school is operating normally and Tempe Union High School District added that they will update parents as soon as they have more information.
Phoenix police said that there is no suspect information available at this time.
Phoenix police are encourages the public to "report and don't repost."
"Displaying and reposting any threatening image is counter-intuitive to the investigation and will usually resurface at a later time; thus reigniting concerns," said Phoenix police spokesman Vincent Lewis.
"Online posts such as these rely on your attention and reporting to continue their objective," Lewis added.
Desert Vista High School is located near the area of 32nd Street and Pecos Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.