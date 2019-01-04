TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) − Police are investigating a shooting that left a man wounded in Tempe late Thursday night.
According to police, the man was shot near University and Priest drives.
They say the investigation is in its early stages but one man was shot and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
No information was released on potential suspects or details on the cause of the shooting.
The shooting was one of two in Tempe late Thursday night. However, police say that they have no information to suggest that either shooting is related.
Stay tuned to Arizona's Family for the latest developments on this shooting.
