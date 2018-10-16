PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)--The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred outside of an apartment complex Monday night.
The incident occurred near the area of 35th and Dunlap avenues.
The southbound lanes of 35th Avenue are closed at Dunlap Avenue.
At this time, cars traveling northbound can drive through that area.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown at this time.
Stay with Arizona's Family for more on this developing story.
