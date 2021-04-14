MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police are looking into what led up to a shooting in Mesa on Wednesday afternoon.
It happened in the area of Gilbert and Broadway roads. Aerial video showed officers had taped off Bayberry Avenue, just east of Gilbert Road. A pile of clothes and a scooter were seen in the street near the crosswalk. Green evidence markers littered Bayberry Avenue where it hits Balsam Avenue.
The investigation is still in its early stages, and Mesa police have been tight-lipped about what happened. No details about who was involved or the injuries that were caused by the shooting have been released.