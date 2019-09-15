TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- The ASU Police Department is investigating a sexual assault that happened on Tempe campus Saturday.
At around 11 a.m. Sunday, ASU Police received a delayed report of a sexual assault and aggravated assault that at a residential hall on their Tempe campus.
Police say the female victim was with a man, who she met via an online dating app.
When the female victim revoked consent, the suspect then proceeded to assault the victim, causing her to possibly lose consciousness, police said.
The suspect is being describe as a white man, around 18 years, about 6'0 and is skinny build.
ASU police wants to public that consent can be revoked at any point and it is important to receive consent for each act.
Police are urging students to "use caution when providing access to personal information or access to one’s residence when first meeting others via online platforms."