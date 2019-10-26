MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)-- ASU police are investigating a report of an sexual assault at their Poly campus in Mesa.
Police say the sexual assault occurred at a residential hall.
Investigators say the victim met the suspect on a social media website.
The suspect gained the victim's trust and while in her room, proceeded to sexually assault her.
Police describe the suspect as Hispanic male, about 20 years old. He is about 5 feet 6 inches to 5 feet and 7 inches. Man is said to be muscular build and weighing around 200 pounds, has a brown hair and brown eyes.
ASU police wants to remind students and staff that criminals may use social media platforms to target potential victims.
