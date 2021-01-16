PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Phoenix police are investigating a pair of shootings that happened at separate gas stations on Saturday.
The first one happened on the east side of the city in the area of 28th Street and Indian School Road at a QuikTrip. Police say officers were called because of a fight in the parking lot of the store around 2:45 p.m. Officers got there and found a man who had been shot. Witnesses told police he had assaulted several people and one of the victims got a gun and shot him.
The man was taken to a local hospital for his injuries, but his condition was not available. The shooter remained on scene and is cooperating with police. It was unclear what caused the fight. This investigation is ongoing.
The second shooting happened on the west side of the city at a Circle K near 51st Avenue and McDowell Road. Police on scene say a man was in the parking lot arguing with another man who was in a car. At some point they both pulled guns and started shooting at each other. The man outside of the car was hit and walked into the Circle K. Police say he has non-life threatening injuries.
The man in the car was seen driving south on 51st Avenue after the exchange of gunfire, police say. It's unclear if he was struck or not. This investigation is still underway.