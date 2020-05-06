PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are investigating a reported shooting at an apartment complex near 19th and Glendale avenues.
The investigation started late Tuesday night around 11 p.m. The front of the apartment complex is blocked off and multiple police vehicles are on the scene.
Witnesses on scene say the shooting may have happened after a dispute between a man and a woman, but police have not confirmed that yet.
No details on any injuries or suspects have been released.
