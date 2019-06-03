PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police in Phoenix are investigating after two people were shot overnight.
The shooting happened near 35th Avenue and Van Buren Street.
[WATCH: Double shooting investigation underway in Phoenix]
Police confirmed two victims suffered gunshot wounds but did not say what their conditions were.
Fire officials say one of the victims was shot in the face and the other in the chest.
The two victims were taken to a local hospital.
They did not release any information on a possible suspect.
The investigation is ongoing and no further details were provided by police.
