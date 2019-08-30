PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are investigating a shooting involving Phoenix officers Friday morning.
The shooting happened just before 8:30 a.m. near 91st Avenue and Van Buren Street.
Nearby Tolleson Union High School was placed on a "lock-out" before the start of the school day as a precaution.
During a "lock-out" no one is allowed on campus. Tolleson Union High School principal Felipe Mandurraga said the lock-out was lifted after the situation was cleared at 8:30 a.m.
The principal sent the following email to parents this morning:
Good morning Tolleson,
This morning at approx. 8:20 a.m. we received information from our School Resource Officer that a police incident was occurring in close proximity to the Tolleson High School campus. He advised us to go into a 'Lockout' as a precaution.
Site Administration immediately initiated our Lockout procedure.Our students and staff did an incredible job of following procedures that were just practiced on Tuesday.
Reminder to Parents/Family: during a lockout or lockdown nobody will be permitted on campus.
At approx. 8:30 a.m. our School Resource Officer received information that the incident was clear and there was no longer a potential threat to our campus.
School safety continues to be our top priority. If you have any questions or concerns please let me know.
Thank you,
Felipe Mandurraga
Principal
Tolleson Union High School
This is the 27th officer-involved shooting in Maricopa County this year.
No information on possible injuries has been released.
