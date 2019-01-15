Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Tempe.
It happened around 3 p.m. near 48th Street and Baseline.
No officers were hurt.
This is the fourth officer-involved shooting in the Valley in 2019, and the second officer-involved shooting in the Valley in as many days.
Tuesday's incident follows an officer-involved shooting Monday at an auto parts store in Peoria.
