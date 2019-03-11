PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)-- Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in south Phoenix.
According to Phoenix police, the shooting involved an officer with an outside agency occurred near 14th Street and South Mountain Avenue.
At this time, the suspect has been detained and no officers were injured.
Stay with Arizona's Family for more on this developing story.
Officer Involved Shooting investigation involving an outside (non @phoenixpolice ) law enforcement agency at 1400 East South Mountain Avenue. No injury to officer. One suspect is detained. Pls avoid the area. #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/vjk2e4RAj1— Phoenix Police Department (@phoenixpolice) March 11, 2019
