MARICOPA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Police are investigating a murder-suicide at a home in Maricopa.

The incident occurred at a home near State Route 347 and Bowlin Road on Wednesday morning.

At one point, Maricopa police told Arizona's Family that there was an attempted suicide at the home; they later said officers were trying to gain access.

Once inside, Maricopa police said it was a murder-suicide investigation. 

Maricopa police have not released any details surrounding the incident.

