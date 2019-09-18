MARICOPA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) – Police are investigating a murder-suicide at a home in Maricopa.
The incident occurred at a home near State Route 347 and Bowlin Road on Wednesday morning.
At one point, Maricopa police told Arizona's Family that there was an attempted suicide at the home; they later said officers were trying to gain access.
Once inside, Maricopa police said it was a murder-suicide investigation.
Maricopa police have not released any details surrounding the incident.
Stay with Arizona’s Family for updates on this story.