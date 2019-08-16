PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are investigating a death that occurred Friday morning in north Phoenix.
Phoenix police said the suspect, a 51-year-old man, was walking in a brush area near 35th Avenue and Beardsley Road when he found a camp.
Carl Turman, 51, approached the suspect from behind some vegetation and sprayed the suspect with pepper spray.
According to police, the suspect drew his weapon and fired at Turman. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The suspect remained on the scene and is not facing any criminal charges at this time.
(3) comments
SO thankful we have an endless supply of firearms at our fingertips to help us resolve our disputes...
nobody really knows how to properly dispose of a body anymore.
Is it killing you to find more out . [censored]
