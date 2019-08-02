PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead in Phoenix early Friday morning.
Witnesses reported the sound of gunshots in the area of 27th Avenue and Interstate 10 around 1:45 a.m.
[WATCH: Homicide investigation underway in Phoenix]
When officers arrived at the scene, a woman was found dead at an apartment complex.
Police say they are investigating her death as a homicide.
Witnesses told police that several suspects were seen fleeing the scene, but they don't have any descriptions.
Police are still trying to identify the woman and gather evidence.
No other information was released.
Stay tuned to Arizona's Family for the latest developments on this story.
as i tell friends and family visiting... there's nothing to see between 19th and 35th ave. keep the windows rolled up and don't get out.
Its an evil world with evil people in it. [ban]
WEST SiiiiiiiiiiiDE!!!
This state just gets worse and worse. Moved here in 83. I thought I found a safe haven. It was so nice here. Not any more. May as well be L.A.
