PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are investigating what they say is a homicide after a woman was found dead inside an apartment Monday night.
According to Sgt. Ann Justus, officers responded to the apartment near 15th Avenue and Camelback Road at about 9 p.m. for a call about an injured person. Police found a 50-year-old woman dead inside the home.
Justus said firefighters identified a hazardous material at the apartment but quickly "stabilized" it. It is not clear what the hazardous material was. Justus said police are investigating the woman's death as a homicide.
The woman's name has not been released.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department Violent Crimes Bureau at 602-262-6141. To remain anonymous, call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, or for Spanish speakers, call 480-TESTIGO.