PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say they are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in west Phoenix early Monday morning.
The man was found dead in a roadway near 67th Avenue and Thomas Road.
[WATCH: Man found dead in Phoenix street]
Police say they are investigating his death as a homicide.
Detectives are on scene investigating what led up to his death.
Police did not release any further information.
The investigation remains ongoing.
Stay tuned to Arizona's Family for the latest developments on this homicide.
(1) comment
WEST SiiiiiiiiiiiDE!!!
