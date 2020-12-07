Police investigating homicide after man found dead in Phoenix apartment parking lot

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5)— Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead early Monday morning in Phoenix.
Phoenix police investigators are responding to the shooting that occurred just after 2 a.m. this morning near 16th Avenue and Desert Cove.
According to the 911 caller, they heard people arguing and then gunshots. Police responded to the area and found a body in the parking lot at the Desert Cove apartment complex.
The investigation is ongoing and police detectives are in the area checking for surveillance video and suspect description.
No other information was released. The investigation is ongoing.