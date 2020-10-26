Double shooting in Phoenix

Police are investigating after a woman and a man were shot in a Phoenix neighborhood.

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are investigating after two people were shot in a drive-by shooting in Phoenix early Monday morning.

According to Sgt. Maggie Cox with Phoenix police, officers responded to a call for "unknown trouble" near 27th Avenue and McDowell Road. When police got to the scene, they found a man and a woman who had both been shot. 

Cox said investigators believe an unknown suspect fired shots at the two from a vehicle. Both were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect vehicle was described as a gray or silver truck. Anyone with information is asked to call Phoenix police at 602-262-6141, or to remain anonymous, call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, for Spanish speakers, call 480-TESTIGO.

 

