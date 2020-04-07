PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another critically injured at an apartment complex early Tuesday morning.
Sgt. Tommy Thompson said officers were called to a shooting at 36th Street and McDowell Road at about 6 a.m. Thompson said officers found a 42-year-old man who was shot in the courtyard of the apartment complex. He was taken to a local hospital in extremely critical condition.
Officers were then directed to an apartment at the complex and found a 31-year-old man dead inside. Police detained two suspects who were also inside the apartment.
Thompson said investigators are still working to determine what exactly led up to the shooting.
