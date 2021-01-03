PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- One man is dead after a shooting Sunday afternoon in Peoria.
Sgt. Amanda Gaines with the Peoria Police Department said they received a call about an argument outside a home in a neighborhood near 87th and Northern avenues.
When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot and declared him dead at the scene. Gaines said police put up a perimeter and detained a few people for questioning. The street will be locked down for several hours as officers continue their investigation.
No names have been released.
