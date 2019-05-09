PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in north Phoenix Thursday morning.
The shooting was called out around 8 a.m. near Northern Avenue and 12th Street.
Police said one person is dead.
They added no suspects were being sought.
Officers are actively investigating the shooting.
No further details were released.
Stay tuned to Arizona's Family for the latest on this developing story.
(1) comment
Love the skill in the writing of these stories!
