CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are investigating after a person was shot to death at a Chandler apartment complex late Monday night.
According to Chandler police, the shooting happened at around 11 p.m. at an apartment complex near Queen Creek Road and Arizona Avenue. Police say the person was taken to a hospital where they later died.
The investigation is ongoing and police are still looking for a suspect. No details about the victim or what led up to the shooting were released.
#PoliceIncident - We are investigating a serious incident in the area of QueenCreek/Arizona. Heavy police presence. Please avoid the area if possible. pic.twitter.com/RpxfTUdnUe— Chandler Police (@ChandlerPolice) October 6, 2020