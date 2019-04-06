PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are investigating a deadly shooting at a Motel 6 near the I-17 and Indian School Road.
Sgt. Vince Lewis said officers responded to the shooting just after 1:30 a.m. and found one person shot inside a room. The victim was later declared deceased.
Lewis said there is no suspect description at this time and the investigation is still ongoing.
Stay with azfamily.com for updates on this developing story.
