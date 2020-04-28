SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are investigating a shooting at Cholla Park in Scottsdale that left one person dead.
Officers responded to the park at Via Linda and Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard after reports of a shooting around 2 p.m. Scottsdale fire officials said two people were found with injuries, but one person was pronounced dead at the scene.
The second person was taken to an area hospital, but their condition was unknown.
There are no suspects being searched for, and there is no danger to the community, according to police. There are road restrictions on Via Linda at Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard for the ongoing investigation.
Information about what led up to the shooting was not immediately available. Police are on scene investigating.
