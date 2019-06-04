PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- A major road is closed in central Phoenix for a deadly crash involving a bicyclist.
The crash happened in the area of 15th Avenue and Buckeye Road on Tuesday morning.
Phoenix police a man riding his bike in the area died from his injuries. The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and is cooperating with investigators.
Details surrounding the crash is unknown at this time.
Buckeye Road is closed between 15th and 17th avenues. Check traffic conditions here.
(2) comments
Bike lane on 15th. NO bike lane on that part of Buckeye. But buckeye is the portion that is closed. If there is no bike lane, id be on the sidewalk...
Anouther homicide using vehicle Police assisted in.[scared]
