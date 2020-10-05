PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead at a home in Phoenix Sunday afternoon.
According to Sgt. Mercedes Fortune, officers were called to the home near 19th Avenue and Thunderbird for a welfare check after the caller had not heard from their family member and were concerned. The home was checked and police found the body of 22-year-old Robin Simmons. Detectives determined that foul play was involved in the Simmons' death.
Fortune said no other information is available at this time. Anyone with information on her death is asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151, or to remain anonymous, call 480-WITNESS, or for Spanish speakers, call 480-TESTIGO.