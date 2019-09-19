PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are investigating after they say two men were shot and one died in Phoenix overnight.
The double shooting was reported near McDowell Road and 24th Street late Wednesday night.
[WATCH: Deadly double shooting in Phoenix, police say]
According to police, two men between the ages of 30 and 50 were found shot at the scene. They were both transported to a local hospital where one of them died.
Police say they believe they have a suspect in custody. They have not yet identified the suspect or provided a description.
Detectives are still at the scene gathering evidence and speaking with witnesses.
It's unclear at this time what led up to the shooting.
No further details have been released and the shooting investigation remains ongoing.
