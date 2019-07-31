CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Casa Grande Police Department is investigating after two bodies were found early Wednesday morning

Police say the first body was a man found on the side of the road near Maricopa-Casa Grande Highway and Val Vista Boulevard.

They have not identified him yet and did not say whether the death appeared suspicious.

Police say a second body, a woman, was then discovered near some trees on Pinal Avenue at Ghost Ranch Road.

The woman has also not been identified and police did not say if it appears suspicious.

Police say there is no evidence connecting the two bodies discovered Wednesday morning and they are actively investigating.

No further details were released.

 

Copyright 2019 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.



(2) comments

Tony
Tony

In all liklihood, more illegals.

Report Add Reply
robertscomputer
robertscomputer

Someone who kills for fun did it. [scared]

Report Add Reply

