CASA GRANDE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Casa Grande Police Department is investigating after two bodies were found early Wednesday morning
Police say the first body was a man found on the side of the road near Maricopa-Casa Grande Highway and Val Vista Boulevard.
They have not identified him yet and did not say whether the death appeared suspicious.
Police say a second body, a woman, was then discovered near some trees on Pinal Avenue at Ghost Ranch Road.
The woman has also not been identified and police did not say if it appears suspicious.
Police say there is no evidence connecting the two bodies discovered Wednesday morning and they are actively investigating.
No further details were released.
(2) comments
In all liklihood, more illegals.
Someone who kills for fun did it. [scared]
