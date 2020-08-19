PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are investigating after a man who was handcuffed by Phoenix police died.
According to Phoenix police, the incident began at a school in the area of 28th Street and Siesta Lane on Tuesday afternoon. A man, later identified as 42-year-old Darimiah Hand, was seen acting erratically in the parking lot of the school.
A school employee saw Hand running into parked cars and refusing to leave the parking lot. At that point, the school employee contacted the school resource officer.
Police said Hand walked off the property and wandered around a front yard of a home, walking into a wall and tree. The officer followed Hand to prevent him from doing more harm to himself.
According to police, the officer was able to get Hand into a sitting position until Phoenix fire could evaluate him. The officer placed handcuffs on Hand to prevent him for harming himself.
When a second officer responded, they moved the handcuffs to the front of his body, due to his “condition.”
When Phoenix fire arrived, they determined Hand had a lethal body temperature. He was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.
The cause of death will be determined by the Maricopa County Medical Examiner.