PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are investigating a shooting in Phoenix that left one person hurt Monday morning.
The shooting occurred near 15th Avenue and McDowell Road around 7:30 a.m.
Police say a man was shot and was transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
No suspect information has been released.
The investigation is ongoing.
