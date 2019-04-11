PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are investigating after a body was found in a driveway near Seventh Avenue and Dobbins Road.
According to Detective Luis Samudio, officers were called to the scene after a body was discovered at about 12:30 p.m.
Officers arrived to find the body of a man in the driveway of a home.
Samudio said this is being treated as a homicide.
No other details were released.
Stay with azfamily.com for updates on this developing story.
