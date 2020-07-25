GOODYEAR, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are investigating a suspicious incident that was caught on camera in Goodyear on Saturday around 2 a.m. It happened in front of a business in the area of Litchfield Road and Interstate 10.
The Goodyear Police Department says there is little information on the incident at this time, and it appears that it could be a possible kidnapping but they're not sure. On Sunday, police confirmed that the woman seen taken in the video was found and is safe.
Security cameras of the business shows the woman walking along Litchfield Road while a man driving through the parking lot of the business followed her.
When the vehicle stopped in the parking lot, the man got out. He approached the woman, grabbed her from behind and picked her up as she resisted. The video shows him carrying her back to the vehicle, placing her in the passenger seat and driving away.
Detectives are still interviewing people connected to the incident. More information will be released soon.