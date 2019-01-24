Police investigate suspicious death of infant in Tucson

TUCSON, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Tucson police are investigating the suspicious death of a baby on Tucson’s southeast side near Davis-Monthan Air Force Base.
According to Sgt. Pete Dugan of the Tucson Police Department, detectives with the child physical abuse unit were called to the the scene on Thursday, Jan. 24.
The original call came in shortly after 1 a.m. for an unresponsive infant. When police arrived, the baby was pronounced dead.
Dugan said the death appears suspicious.
No arrests have been made.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.