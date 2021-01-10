SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Scottsdale police are investigating a shooting near an apartment complex.
It happened Sunday at around 2 p.m. near Frank Lloyd Wright and Shea Boulevard. A heavy police presence was seen in the parking lot of an apartment complex in that area.
Police call it an isolated incident and say all parties involved are accounted for. Police also say there is no danger to the surrounding community.
Frank Lloyd Wright is closed between Cactus Road and Via Linda Road.
Stay with Arizona's Family for the latest on this developing story.