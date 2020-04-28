PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are going door to door in one Phoenix neighborhood, searching for a suspect in the possible abduction of a teenage girl. A witness had reported seeing a girl screaming and possibly being pulled into a van.
Police say that just before 8 a.m. on Tuesday, a call came in about "unknown trouble possibly an abduction" in the area of 52nd Street and Cactus Road, near Paradise Valley Mall. When officers arrived, a couple reported that their child had seen what "that child thought was an abduction." The child was apparently in the backyard when a scream was heard. The child had an obstructed view, but reported seeing a man pulling a teenage girl into a green van and then driving away.
The alleged teen victim is described as having blue hair, and was wearing a gray sweatshirt, blue shoes and white socks. She was also carrying a red backpack. The suspect is described as a white man driving a green wan.
At this time, it is unknown if this was an actual abduction. Detectives are scouring the neighborhood to see if anyone saw anything or has information about the possible victim.
If you know anything, please contact the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)