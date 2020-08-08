CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A man died in Chandler after a shooting Saturday morning near McQueen and Pecos roads.
Chandler Police were called around 2:45 a.m. about an argument between a man and a woman at a home.
Reports of gunshots broke out soon after the call and arriving officers found a 35-year-old Phoenix man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital where died from his injuries, police say.
According to police, all individuals are cooperating with police.
The investigation is ongoing and police have not released any identifications for the victim or suspect.
Police expect to release more information later today.
