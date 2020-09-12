PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are investigating after a shooting broke out at a Phoenix motel Saturday morning, leaving one man dead. It happened around 5:30 a.m., in the area of I-17 and Northern Avenue.
The victim, 42-year-old Agustin Bustamante, was on the balcony of the motel when a man shot him, police say. By the time police arrived, the suspect was gone.
Fire officials took Bustamante to the hospital, where he later died.
Anyone who knows anything regarding the incident, police advice them to call the Violent Crimes Bureau at (602) 262-6141. For those who want to remain anonymous, call Silent Witness at (480)WITNESS or (480)TESTIGO for Spanish speakers.