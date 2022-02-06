Police investigate deadly shooting near Old Town Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are investigating a deadly shooting near Old Town Scottsdale Saturday morning.
Officers were called out to a home near Camelback and Hayden roads sometime that morning. Authorities found a person who had been shot and took them to the hospital where they later died. Police say their name, age, and gender won't be released until next-of-kin is notified.
According to Officer Aaron Bolin, detectives are still gathering evidence and more information about what led up to the shooting. A suspect description has not yet been released. Police are asking anyone with information on the shooting to call 480-312-TIPS (8477). Tipsters can remain anonymous.