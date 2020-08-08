Police investigate deadly shooting in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- One person is dead after a shooting in Phoenix Saturday night, police say. It happened in the area of 67th Avenue and Indian School Road around 9:30 p.m.
One the scene, Phoenix police said it all started at an apartment that three men were in. An altercation reportedly broke out. Officers found one man dead from a gunshot wound, and another beaten and assaulted.
The third man, who supposedly called 911, has been detained. He is believed to be the shooter. The relationship between all three man are unknown at this time.
Two other people were also at the apartment, according to police on the scene. They left after the shooting, but came back. They spoke to police regarding the investigation, which is in the early stages.
