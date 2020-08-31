CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police are investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash that happened in Chandler Monday night. It occurred at McQueen Road and Chandler Boulevard around 8 p.m.
Due to the crash, police say the intersection of McQueen and Chandler has been restricted. Authorities are advising drivers to use Ray and Pecos roads as alternative routes.
No victim or suspect information has been released about this time. It is also unclear if speed or impairment was a factor.
