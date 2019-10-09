SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Scottsdale police are still searching for a suspect after two men were shot in Old Town early Monday morning.
The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. on Stetson Drive near Scottsdale Road.
When Scottsdale patrol officers arrived at the scene, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds.
The men, both 23 years old, were transported to the hospital. They are expected to survive.
Police say the first victim and the suspect knew each other and at some point, became involved in an altercation.
During that altercation, police say the suspect pulled out a handgun and shot the first victim.
The second victim, who had no relationship with the first victim or the suspect, was struck by a stray round, according to police.
The shooter remains at large.
The only suspect description available is a black male wearing a purple hoodie sweatshirt.
Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call the Scottsdale Police Department at 480-312-5000.
For anonymous tips, please call Silent Witness at 480-948-6377 (WITNESS) or visit the Silent Witness website at www.silentwitness.org.