GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- Police are investigating after a man was shot four times at a Glendale park.
The shooting happened late Saturday afternoon at Bonsall Park, which is located near 59th Avenue and Bethany Home Road.
Police say the victim was able to speak to them at the scene, but he was quickly taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
No suspect information is know, but witnesses say they saw a vehicle leaving the area. Police say they're trying to determine if this shooting was gang-related.