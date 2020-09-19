PHOENIX (3TV/CBS5) -- An armed robbery at a Phoenix convenience store has turned into a standoff situation at a home in Peoria.
Phoenix police officials say a woman and man were seen near 75th Avenue and Camelback Road in the early hours Saturday morning allegedly entering a store and pointing a gun at someone inside the store around 1:30 a.m. before fleeing the scene.
According to Phoenix Police Sgt. Mercedes Fortune, the two suspects fled the scene before police arrived and the victim was able to provide police with a description of the vehicle.
Hours later, a few officers attempted to stop a vehicle they believed was involved in the robbery but it failed to stop, police say.
The car was monitored from a police helicopter and it led officers to a home near 91st Avenue and Bell Road. The two suspects are inside the home and police are working to make contact with them, says Fortune.
This is an ongoing investigation. Officers are still on scene and the suspects are still inside.
No information on the description of the suspects is available.
