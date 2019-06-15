SIERRA VISTA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Authorities in Sierra Vista are asking for help identifying a person passing stolen checks.
Investigators with the Sierra Vista Police Department say the man befriended the victim at Casino Del Sol in Tucson on March 20. He asked the victim to cash two checks for him at the Navy Federal Credit Union.
Officials say those checks turned out to have been stolen during a possible burglary in Tolleson last January.
Investigators believe the suspect may be from the Phoenix or Tucson area.
This investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information relevant to the case is urged to contact the Sierra Vista Police Department at (520) 452-7500.
welcome to Arizona and thanks to turn my state into a open ghetto
Looks like he's spending it all on fast food.
