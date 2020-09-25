Shekeedren Bryant

Mug shot for 19-year-old Shekeedren Bryant.

 Maricopa County Sheriff Office

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- A 19-year-old man was arrested after police say he accidentally shot his friend to death in a Phoenix apartment early Friday morning. 

According to Phoenix police Sgt. Tommy Thompson, the victim, 19-year-old Austin Evans, was showing his friend, 19-year-old Shekeedren Bryant, his handgun at his apartment near Tatum Boulevard and Bell Road just before 2 a.m.

Police say Bryant was playing with the gun when it went off, hitting Evans. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Thompson said Bryant left the scene but later returned and told police what happened. He was arrested and booked into jail for negligent homicide.

 

