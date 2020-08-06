SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5)— A teenager riding a skateboard died after being hit by a vehicle in Scottsdale early Thursday.
The crash happened around 1 a.m. near Shea Blvd and 128th Street.
According to Scottsdale Police, 18-year-old Austin Dallman was riding a skateboard west on Shea Boulevard in the roadway when he was hit by vehicle also traveling west.
Tragically, Dallman was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the driver of the vehicle remained on scene and cooperated fully with investigators.
At this point, investigators say speed and impairment do not appear to be factors in the collision.
Shea Blvd was closed from 124th to 130th street for investigators. It has since reopened.