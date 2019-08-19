mcdowell crash

Ramiro Santiago Arangure, left, and Andrea Garcia-Arana, right, face several felony charges.

 (Source: Scottsdale Police Department)

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Police released the names of the two people officers say shoplifted in Tempe before carjacking someone and caused a five-car pileup in Scottsdale on Friday.

The suspects are Ramiro Santiago Arangure, 21, and Andrea Garcia-Arana, 23.

Officers said the crime spree started when the two stole items from a Walmart in near Priest Drive and Elliot Road just before 1 p.m.

They then carjacked somebody in the parking lot, police said.

Police said Arangure and Garcia-Arana drove off with the victim still in the pickup truck; officers started pursuing them.

Officers said they backed off when the pair started to drive erratically.

About five minutes later, the two caused a five-car crash at 68th Street and McDowell Road, according to police.

The pair ran off but employees at a nearby car dealership followed them while on the phone with police. Officers caught them and arrested them.

Five people were taken to the hospital. One woman suffering life-threatening injuries, police said. The others had minor injuries.

Arangure and Garcia-Arana were booked into jail on aggravated assault, endangerment, and hit-and-run charges plus misdemeanor charges in connection to the crash, police said.

 

