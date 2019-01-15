PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The Phoenix Police Department has released the names of the two officers who on early Sunday morning shot and killed a man who police said was apart of a series of armed robberies.
Police identified them as 33-year-old Kristopher Bertz, a white man with 12 years experience with Phoenix police, and 46-year-old David Norman, a white man, who has been with Phoenix police for 21 years.
Police said it all started around 12:30 a.m. when the officers pulled over a vehicle with four people inside near 91st Avenue and Camelback Road after they robbed a fast food restaurant in Avondale.
Michael Harris, 19, got out of the vehicle and pointed a gun at the direction of the officers, disobeying commands, police said.
As Harris was moving toward a convenience store, police said Bertz and Norman shot Harris.
He died at the hospital.
Bertz and Norman weren't hurt.
Police said the other three suspects, 20-year-old Jeremiah Lynn Triplett, 19-year-old Sariah Christine Busani and a 14-year-old boy were taken into custody.
The other three suspects were charged with first-degree murder because of the death of their accomplice. They were also charged with armed robbery, police said.
Police said the investigation is ongoing.
(2) comments
Why was their race part of this story? Is the media just trying to keep the pot stirred up?
Yes, of course, and an officer's race is only mentioned if the officer is White and something 'bad' has happened. Especially if the suspect is Black or other non-White.
