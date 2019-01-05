PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) --Phoenix police have released the name of a man who pulled a gun outside a meeting in a glass conference room at Burton Barr Central Library Saturday afternoon.
The incident occurred at around 2 p.m.
Michael Langley, a candidate of the Phoenix City Council in District 8, tweeted about the incident and posted on Facebook.
He said “an assailant pulled out a gun I was sharing my vision for City of Phoenix, AZ USA with Sierra Club - Grand Canyon (Arizona) Chapter at Burton Barr Central Library.
Sgt. Vince Lewis of the Phoenix Police Department said officers were responding to the library and that “security was fighting with a subject and a gun was seen.”
The suspect was identified as 36-year-old Cedric Broger. Police then released new information on the incident Sunday.
Before police arrived at the scene, library security had approached Broger and asked him to leave after he was shouting profanities at staff and behaving disruptively.
Broger then struck one of the security guards then bit another during the encounter, police said.
Langley said he heard people yelling about a person with a gun.
“All of a sudden, everybody just scatters,” Langley said. "We didn't know what to think, we thought it might've been a joke at first, might've been someone playing a prank, we turn around and sure enough someone is waving a gun."
[WATCH: Cell phone video of the scuffle with the armed suspect]
Once Broger pulled the gun, he was tackled pretty quickly, according to Langley. He also said that one of the people restraining the suspect was bitten.
Langley said he does not think the suspect was targeting him or even knew him.
“It just was a terrible incident to happen at a public place where people were actually just out there trying to go about their day-to-day at the library,” Langley said.
Police said that the firearm, which Broger had during the struggle with security had been secured nearby.
Broger was later booked into the Fourth Avenue Jail on several charges including two counts of aggravated assault, and criminal trespassing, prohibited possessor of a weapon, and unrelated felony warrants.
Burton Barr, which opened in May 1995, is located at 1221 N. Central Ave.
Burton Barr, which is the flagship of the Phoenix Public Library system, reopened several months ago after a nearly yearlong closure due to flood damage sustained in July 2017.
The roof was damaged during a monsoon storm on July 15. That damage triggered the fire sprinkler system. All five floors flooded.
Damage was estimated at $10 million.
It was later learned that there were known problems with the sprinkler system. Nearly a dozen City of Phoenix employees, including five with the Phoenix Fire and Medical Department, were disciplined in connection with the incident.
Burton Barr reopened on June 16, 2018.
20 years ago, I nearly lost my life due to gang violence. Today, I had flashbacks after a man pulled out a gun while I was sharing my vision for @CityofPhoenixAZ with @SierraClubAZ at Burton Barr.Thanks @PhxLibrary guards & @phoenixpolice 👮🏻♂️ for acting quickly to keep us safe.— Michael J. Langley (@MikeLangleyAZ) January 5, 2019
